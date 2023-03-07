logo
Pioneer DJ’s OPUS-QUAD is an all-in-one four-deck DJ controller 

The OPUS-QUAD allows you to play four different tracks on four decks simultaneously.

 
The OPUS-QUAD

Image: Pioneer DJ

Pioneer DJ has launched the OPUS-QUAD – a four-deck DJ system that lets you mix four different tracks simultaneously, and play different songs in different rooms from a single unit. If you’ve ever wanted to command the dance floors of both the Main Room and Room 2 at your local venue, this might be just the ticket.

The OPUS-QUAD’s four-deck playback is a first for Pioneer DJ controllers, enabling versatile performances with the ability to tailor the music to different rooms using the Zone Output function – this separates sound from the master audio.

Pioneer DJ’s sleek new controller also supports various media types, including USB drives, SSD drives, computers running DJ software, rekordbox for iOS/Android on a smartphone via wi-fi, or even a Bluetooth device. Plus there’s now a large 10.1-inch touch display for song browsing, and a new rotary selector that lets you select songs to fit the occasion and respond to demands from audiences – such as playing those dreaded on-the-spot song requests.

Each deck has its own display so you can keep an eye on the track information for each player.  There are built-in effects too – the XY-Pad allows for easy control of features such as FX Bank and channel select.

Beat FX parameters and the filter’s cutoff frequency can be controlled by movement on the X and Y-axis respectively so you can blend both, and the popular Smooth Echo and Sound Colour FX features are on hand too.

Aesthetically, the OPUS-QUAD features a sloping top plate and curved edge at the front and has a matte black finish with earth-coloured slits on the front and sides. Take a closer look in the videos below:

The OPUS-QUAD has an SRP of €3,299 including VAT / $3,199  and is available now. Find out more at PioneerDJ.com.

