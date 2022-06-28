NuraTrue Pro boasts wireless lossless and personalised audio

“Lossless audio streaming over Bluetooth is about to make 95% of the world’s wireless headphones and earbuds obsolete.”

Nura has announced a lossless and spatial audio pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones, the NuraTrue Pro.

The earbuds – a continuation of the NuraTrue – deliver Nura Personalized Sound, CD-quality lossless audio, spatial processing and adaptive noise cancellation wirelessly via Qualcomm’s new aptX lossless audio technology.

Qualcomm’s aptX is a chip which enables the transmission bandwidth needed for uncompressed 16-bit 44.1kHz audio quality. Previously, to achieve this level of lossless fidelity, high-end hardware was required. The technology is the latest capability of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon mobile platform.

Nura provides lossless audio alongside its own patented Personalized Sound technology, which personalises a user’s listening experience by measuring their hearing and establishing an individualised EQ. Now, with both technologies combined, Nura can ensure an “unrivalled audio experience”, they say.

Swedish company Dirac has also provided a spatial audio mode, making for an immersive experience previously only available on wired, over-ear headphones. In spatial audio mode, users can expect an “expanded soundscape” with a balanced sound.

Apple Music has also identified the potential of spatial audio, offering premium users exclusive DJ mixes and Boiler Room live set recordings in spatial audio. The company also recently added a Personalised Spatial Audio and ear-scanning feature to its iOS16 update.

Nura has also taken its noise cancellation feature one step further for the NuraTrue Pro, now using adaptive noise cancellation technology, which adapts to changing earbud positions to consistently and accurately block out background sounds. This is achieved via its three built-in noise-sensing microphones.

Finally, Nura has introduced ProEQ technology. This, when using the headphones’ accompanying mobile app for iOS and Android, allows NuraTrue Pro to finely tweak their EQs.

NuraTrue Pro will cost $329 when released. However, when people pre-order via their Kickstarter, they can secure the headphones for an “early bird discount” of $199. Pre-order via Kickstarter here.