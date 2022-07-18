Node Audio’s new plug-in, Entonal Studio makes any synth into a microtonal instrument

The unit allows users to create and share custom tunings and supports over 100 presets.

UK-based tech company Node Audio has launched Entonal Studio. The affordable device boasts an array of tuning features designed to help you easily explore microtonal music.

Entonal Studio runs in your DAW as a plug-in host for VST/VST3 and AU instruments without any additional MIDI routing and also runs as a standalone application that you can access on Windows, Mac and Linux.

As for the aim of the Entonal Studio? The design allows almost any virtual instrument or synthesiser to be converted into a microtonal instrument and aspires to expand your horizons further than the standard 12-tone Equal Temperament.

Accessible to both industry experts and inexperienced beginners, Entonal Studio makes it increasingly simple to play and sequence tunings, Node Audios says. Coming with a built-in synthesizer, it lets you confidently edit scales, map scales to their keyboard and share their tunings from the first use.

The plug-in allows you to edit tunings across multiple tracks and uses MTS-ESP or MIDI pitch-bend messages to retune hardware and software synthesizers. Plus, it’s MPE compatible for more expressive performances.

Entonal Studio delivers angular control over a note’s pitch through the incorporated radial graph centred in the GUI. Here, you can view the relative intervals between numerous notes and check harmonic alignment. What’s more, individual notes can also be modified in two ways, either snapping into specific ratios or by manually dragging notes in cents, EDO degrees or as mathematical expressions.

Flexible keyboard mapping options come as standard and the Entonal Studio also comes with support for over 100 preset tunings. These include more conventional tunings such as Just Intonation and 19-tone Equal Temperament and more obscure choices such as the Harry Partch 43-tone scale. A built-in preset browser makes accessing these options easy, while a scale editor lets add and remove notes.

Entonal Studio is now available at an introductory price of £59 (RRP £79) with a trial version on offer.

Find out more at entonal.studio.