Nektar’s latest upgrade makes the original Aura MIDI pad controller into a “complete beatmaking solution”

The 2.5 software introduces a whole host of new features and can now host up to sixteen samples or instrument plugins.

Already receiving widespread acclaim on behalf of its original Aura MIDI pad controller, tech company Nektar has now overcome several shortcomings with the launch of its redesigned Nektarine 2.5 interface – now establishing the unit as a “complete beatmaking solution”.

Introducing a host of new features and workflow enhancements, the reimagined Nektarine interface can now host upwards of fifteen samples and instrument plug-ins, each with four effects. In addition, further features of the upgraded unit include the Browser pane, which allows samples to be dragged onto the pad, and the Pads View mode which shows users the settings for all sixteen pads in a quick glance.

Aura now features the DP-1 Drum Player plug-in right out of the box, which can host both WAV and AIFF files and sports over five hundred drum sounds. All of these samples are broken down into forty kits including electronic, acoustic and classic drum machine tones.

What’s more, users can also access key features from the unit’s eight pots (Decay, Drive, Attack, Pitch, Decay Slope, Env>Filter, Drive, Cutoff and Resonance) with ease, while the 1982 mode allows for 8-bit sounds to be easily dialled in.

A one-knob compressor, two-band EQ and an assignable pressure-/three assignable velocity-modulation targets also come included in the new Aura update, which runs as both a standalone and VST/AU/AAX plug-in.

All current Aura and Panorama T-series users can access the Nektarine 2.5 as a free update. New customers can purchase the Aura for £300.

Further information on the new software can be found on the Nektar website.