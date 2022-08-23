Native Instruments gives Traktor studio-level tools and effects in new Pro Plus subscription

Three to four new features will be added each year

Native Instruments has launched Traktor Pro Plus, a new subscription tier for Traktor Pro 3 DJ software users which sees the integration of advanced effects and tools predominantly used in music production.

The new advanced version of Pro 3 includes the integration of effects and tools made by Soundwide. Soundwide is an umbrella company that includes iZotope, Plugin Alliance and Brainworx.

Right now, when Traktor Pro users upgrade to a Pro Plus package, they are instantly able to access iZotope’s Ozone Maximiser tool and Traktor Pattern Player.

Maximiser is a limiter that includes various modes of iZotope’s limiting algorithm, Intelligent Release Control, meaning users can reign in loud kick drums, for example. Traktor Pattern Player offers built-in sound packs of percussion loops that can be added over tracks. This could come in handy when keeping the energy high during a transition, for example.

More Soundwide plug-ins – three to four per year, according to Native Instruments – will be added to Traktor Pro 3 for Pro Plus users each year.

If Pro Plus users decide to cancel their subscription, their Pro Plus settings and mappings will be saved and their subscription will revert back to the Pro 3 selection of features. If they choose to start their Pro Plus subscription back up again, their settings will have been retained.

Traktor Pro Plus is available on a subscription basis to Pro 3 subscribers. It costs £4.49 per month or £44 per year. Anyone interested in the package can sign up now for a free trial. Yearly subscription users are being offered a 50% discount on the upgrade until 1 September.

