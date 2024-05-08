“The best-selling tools from Native Instruments, iZotope, and Brainworx”: Native Instruments announces tiered NI 360 subscription platform

Three tiers offer a range of access options for everyone from budding to professional producers.

Native Instruments has announced a new tiered subscription model – NI 360 – which will begin rolling out fully in late 2024.

Billed as a replacement for the company’s current Komplete Now model – which gives users a curated selection of plugins for a monthly fee – NI 360 offers a wider selection of tools from Native Instruments, iZotope and Brainworx.

NI 360 is available via three price tiers: Essentials, which for $15 a month comes with 50+ plugins; Plus, $25 a month with 100+ plugins; and Pro, which, designed for professional producers, offers 130+ including “top-tier” instruments and effects. Users get access to new instruments, effects and production tools as they are released.

Headline tools included in the Essentials subscription include Ozone Elements and Guitar Rig 7 Le, while Plus features Ozone Standard and Guitar Rig 7 Pro, and Pro features Kontakt 7, Ozone Advanced and more.

Additionally, NI 360 is a flexible subscription model, meaning users can modify, pause or cancel their subscription at any time without losing access to previously created projects. Projects remain playable and exportable.

Native Instruments also remains “committed to maintaining the availability of perpetual licences”.

“360 is designed to complement, not replace, perpetual licences, offering additional flexibility and access to an expanding array of tools.”

“This service grants access to one of the largest collections of music production software in the world,” says Native Instruments. “Whether you’re sketching out a new idea or applying the final touches to a masterpiece, 360 equips you with an extensive range of best-selling tools from Native Instruments, iZotope, and Brainworx.”

Early May is seeing the beginning of the NI 360’s soft rollout, with select users invited to try the subscription to provide Native Instruments feedback that will inform the full rollout. This will take place later this year.

For more information, head to Native Instruments.