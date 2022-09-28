Play over 145 instruments with Native Instruments’ Komplete 14 production suite

The updated bundle also includes 135,000 sounds, including the new Choir: Omnia sample library.

Native Instruments has launched Komplete 14, the latest version of its flagship production suite of software instruments, effects and Expansions. Alongside this, it’s also launched the Choir: Omnia sample library.

READ MORE: Sample Logic unveils Synth AI, an ‘animated intelligence’ synth library for Kontakt

The Komplete 14 collection sees a whopping 60 new instruments, effects and Expansions added. These include new additions from plugin developers Brainworx, Plugin Alliance and iZotope, all of which are owned by Soundwide, Native Instruments’ parent company.

Included in the vast bundle is a new sample library plugin by Native Instruments called Choir: Omnia. It includes the sounds of a contemporary 40-person vocal ensemble recorded, in collaboration with Strezov Sampling, over six weeks of live performances using a “world-class signal chain”, says NI.

Choir: Omnia also features two browsers for ease of use and the cleverly-named Syllabuilder, which lets you construct syllables and phrases to create “entirely unique vocalisations”.

Komplete 14 is available in four tiers: Select, Standard, Ultimate and Collector’s Edition. From Standard upwards, you’ll have access to Kontakt 7, which is Native Instruments’ “next evolution of the world’s favourite sampler”, it says, and includes analogue synths, orchestral sounds, and access to third-party libraries that use Kontakt as a host.

Kontakt 7 also features a revitalised HiDPI browser which, according to NI, offers “lightning-fast access to filter and preview the largest selection of sampled instruments around, including global text search and editable filters for searching sounds”.

You can also get your hands on iZotope’s new AI-powered Ozone 10 Standard mastering tool. MusicTech recently awarded the Ozone 10 Advanced version a 9/10 in our review, calling it a “phenomenal suite of cutting-edge processors”.

Komplete 14 features a new search tool that allows you to find desired sounds faster than before.

Native Instruments’ Komplete 14 is available to purchase now from $199 for the Select tier, right up to $1,799 for the Collector’s Edition. Find out more information at native-instruments.com.