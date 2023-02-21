Native Instruments launches Karriem Riggins drums for Play Series
The virtual instrument features a mix of kits, MIDI grooves and more curated by Riggins.
Credit: Native Instruments Official YouTube
Native Instruments has launched Karriem Riggins drums for its Play Series of virtual instruments.
The virtual instrument features a mix of pre-determined kits, individual kits, and MIDI grooves, all curated by Riggins himself in an interface designed by artist Jason Jäge. The sounds were captured Sunset Sound’s Studio 3, and have been processed through with modular units, tape machines, spring reverbs, and Riggins’ own “secret sauce”.
Users will be able to craft custom kits or make use of a range of presets, loops, and groove patterns curated by Riggins, with tightness and swing controls. Riggins Drums is available on the latest version of Native Instruments’ free Kontakt Player, and is supported on PCs running Windows 10 or 11, and Macs running macOS 10.15 or above.
