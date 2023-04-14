NAMM 2023: Soundtoys releases Superplate, a supercharged Little Plate reverb

Soundtoys described the Superplate as the “big brother” of the Little Plate plugin.

NAMM 2023: Soundtoys has made a comeback with its new plate reverb plugin for macOS and Windows, the Superplate.

Described by the brand as the “big brother” of the Little Plate plugin, Superplate features five different algorithms in classic 140, goldfol 240, audicon, echo plate III, and stocktronics rx 4000, and provides various parameters for tweaking the details of the reverb. Soundtoys “signature” infinity deacy time functionality has also been baked in, alongside pre-delay options, a modulator, and lowpass & highpass filter.

The Superplate plugin also features a new drawable EQ with built-in filters and two bell curves, and a unique new auto decay feature that functions like a compressor that turns down the decay time. The plugin also packs a recovery time alongside stereo modulation for the entire reverb, allowing users to work in mono or in stereo.

The plugin will be available as an additional purchase for all Effect Rack 5 users, and will be available as a part of the Soundtoys 5 bundle, which itself includes a total of 22 audio effects, The Soundtoys 5.4 update will also see SuperPlateintegrated into Effect Rack with a new suite of presets.

More information is available on the Soundtoys website.