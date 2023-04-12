NAMM 2023: Neumann’s KH 120 II monitors are better sounding and more sustainable

The monitors are touted to be very tonally consistent and produce a “razor-sharp” stereo image.

NAMM 2023: Neumann’s KH 120 II are the sequel to the excellent studio monitors that the brand launched back in 2010, bringing “improvements in all acoustic parameters” for deeper bass signals, higher SPL capability, and increased resolution.

KH 120 II was designed with the same philosophy as the original, but takes things to the next level with the “highest linearity, lowest distortion, no coloration, and perfect adaptability to any acoustic environment,” says the brand.

The monitors take full advantage of DSP-controlled electronics, with their sophisticated crossovers helping to avoid the phase distortion typically caused by analogue filters. They also help the monitors stay tonally consistent and produce a “razor-sharp” stereo image.

Onboard DSP also lets you automatically room align your monitors – that is, when paired with Neumann’s MA-1 hardware-software solution. While it’s an extra purchase, it could be incredibly useful for achieving better monitoring in “less-than-ideal” environments, such as a small home studio, or any space that hasn’t been acoustically optimised.

The KH 120 II also makes improvements in the way of sustainability. “Neumann engineers took great care to develop a patent pending amplifier technology which combines superior audio performance with the energy efficiency of Class D,” the brand says.

“Although the amplifiers of the KH 120 II deliver up to 145 W to the 5.25” woofer and 100 W to the 1” tweeter, they only consume 17 W at idle. Auto-standby reduces power consumption to 0.3 W when the KH 120 II has not been used for a while, but can be deactivated.”

The KH 120 II is also available in an AES67 variant that’s fully compliant with broadcast standards such as ST 2110, ST 2022-7 redundancy, and RAVENNA. At the same time, it’s also compatible with DANTE-generated AES67 network streams.

The KH 120 II is priced at €899/$999 while the KH 120 II AES67 lists at €1,195/$ 1,250. Both will be available from 17 April 2023.

Learn more at neumann.com