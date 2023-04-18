NAMM 2023: Donner launches the sample-based D1 drum machine for first-time beatmakers

The D1 is set to arrive in May at an estimated price of 249 USD.

NAMM 2023: Chinese instrument and music tech manufacturer Donner has unveiled the D1, a 12-channel sample-based drum machine designed for first-time beatmakers.

Following the release of their 303-style B1 Analogue Bass Sequencer, the latest member of Donner’s budget family is aimed at the entry-level market, offering a “simplified, yet inspiring user interface” for users who are newly into electronic music production.

The D1 features both real-time recording and step sequencing workflows, and can be switched via combo function keys. It’s also equipped with RGB backlit velocity-sensitive pads and five knobs with a touch function. Other features include a full-size MIDI in and out, headphone output, and an auxiliary in for you to import your samples.

According to SonicState, the D1 will be shipped with factory content from Loopmasters. Donner also says that the product will be available in May for an estimated listing price of 249 USD.

Check out a hands-on video of a D1 prototype below.

Learn more at donnermusic.com