Moog raises price of synths by more than 60 per cent, citing “ongoing global challenges”

Did your latest synthesizer cost you an arm and a leg? Well, your next one might cost you an arm, a leg and a kidney as Moog has recently introduced some pretty steep price hikes to their line of instruments in both the Europe and US markets.

As first reported by Synth Anatomy, the price hikes mainly affect three models – for now. This includes the Moog Grandmother, Subsequent 25 and DFAM (Drummer From Another Mother).

A brand new Moog Grandmother semi-modular analogue synth will now set you back €1,444 as opposed to the previous €879, which is a whopping 64 per cent increase in price for the Europeans. US-based synth fans are not spared either, as a GM now costs $1,249 instead of $899, close to a 40 per cent price increase.

Meanwhile, those wanting a Moog Subsequent 25 will have to dig deeper into their pockets as the brand has bumped up the price of the analogue synth by over 50 per cent, from €939 to €1444. US retailers Perfect Circuit and Sweetwater have also adjusted their pricing for the Subsequent 25 to $1,199, up from the original $849 (a 41 per cent raise).

The same applies to the DFAM (Drummer From Another Mother) percussion synth, which had its prices raised by 50 per cent from €559 to €839.

In response to the price increase, Moog stated (via Synth Anatomy) that “ongoing global challenges of material shortages, supply chain limitations, inflation, as well as rising raw goods and shipping costs” have resulted in a “necessary” price adjustment and that the decision isn’t one the company takes lightly.

“[It] is needed to ensure we can continue delivering the high-quality products you deserve,” said Moog, who also happens to be dealing with its employees unionising for better pay and job benefits in recent months.

Moog line worker Jack Dahnke said in a statement: “Every single instrument I pass through my station sells for more than my monthly take-home wages and I’m expected to go through 11 daily.”

As cutting as those price hikes might be, though, the American synth-maker is not the first nor the only one to increase its prices to cope with worsening inflation and rising operation costs. For many, it’s a tough choice between raising prices or shutting down permanently as the global chip shortage in recent years have led to skyrocketing prices of electronic parts, wreaking havoc for music tech companies whose products heavily rely on those chips to function.

Eurorack synth manufacturer William Mathewson Devices (WMD) recently announced that it will be closing at the end of 2022 due to the lack of parts to make synth modules, joining the growing list of synth makers that have been forced to shut down due to the global parts shortage.