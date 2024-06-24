Moog is reportedly discontinuing the Moog One polyphonic analogue synth

This might be your last chance to get your hands on these babies.

The Moog One polyphonic analogue synthesizer has reportedly been discontinued, according to Belgian music instrument retailer Turnlab.

Introduced in 2018, the Moog One was the brand’s first analogue polysynth in over three decades. Its release marked a significant milestone, combining Moog’s heritage designs with powerful architecture and highly advanced features. With over 200 knobs and switches on its front panel, the synth has been described as a “dynamic conduit for the expression of one’s own unique creative voice.” And it certainly looks the part.

Turnlab announced the news via Instagram, writing: “Moog One is now Discontinued (EOL) Still want one of these beauties? We still have a very limited stock!”.

The retailer has also responded to users in the comment section, confirming that both the eight and sixteen-voice models will be discontinued. Neither Moog nor inMusic (which acquired Moog in 2023) has released an official statement on the discontinuation at the time of writing.

Among the Moog One’s most celebrated users are Flying Lotus, Flume, Skrillex, Arca, Suzanne Ciani, Jean-Michel Jarre, Jamiroquai’s Matt Johnson, and Lisa Bella Donna. Screenwriter and comedian Duncan Trussell has also appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast to express his love for the Moog One and other Moog products. “It would be fucking cool if you started playing the Moog One,” Trussell said to Rogan.

MusicTech has reached out to Moog for comment, with a response pending.

Although the Moog One may no longer be available, Moog is still looking to future projects. Last month, the American synth maker debuted the Spectravox, a semi-modular analogue synth that specialises in spectral processing.

Moog said that the Spectravox is more than just a synthesizer, and is “an exploration and expansion of the traditional vocoder and filter bank topology, engineered to inspire and transform the landscape of modern music production”.

Earlier this year, Moog announced it is moving out of its famous home on Broadway Street in Asheville, North Carolina, where it has resided since 2011. The move came shortly after the brand’s acquisition by inMusic, which also owns Akai, Alesis, M-Audio, Numark, and others, and it was reported that most of its synths would be manufactured in Taiwan moving forward.

Read more music technology news.