Moog introduces Mavis, an affordable semi-modular analogue synth that you build yourself

Moog Music has introduced a brand-new analogue synth – one that the company touts to be both powerful and low-cost. Here’s what you need to know about Mavis, a build-it-yourself instrument.

Mavis is a semi-modular analogue synth that offers up distinctly Moog sounds and can integrate into a music-making setup – or be the start of one. It’s designed to be equally playable for beginner synthesists and the experienced.

Classic Moog sounds come courtesy of classic Moog oscillator and filter circuits of course, but there’s also something completely fresh too: the brand’s first-ever analogue wavefolding circuit.

Mavis’ diode wavefolder enables additive synthesis talents to shine alongside traditional subtractive methods, and this comes full-fledged with attenuators, offsets, mults, and a DC-coupled mixer. Overall, the synth aims to encourage exploration and present synthesis in an intuitive and musical way.

There’s also a built-in keyboard with one octave and a 24-point patch bay for playing with other voltage controlled systems. The patchable sample-and-hold circuit facilitates “random sequencing” performance, and the cross-fading mod routing encourages unique patterns and progression, going from a variable shape LFO to a four-stage envelope generator.

In terms of build, the synth sits at 44HP and is compact enough to be taken on the go – in fact, it comes with a protective cover for that purpose. Also, Moog says it’s a cinch to assemble Mavis, with no soldering or special tools required, only just what’s in the box.

According to the brand, Mavis harks back to the beginnings of Bob Moog’s journey into synth design. Moog assures that “every Mavis is custom built and hand assembled – like the instruments Bob Moog built years ago and the synthesizers and theremins that Moog’s employee-owners assemble by hand to this day.”

It's also relatively affordable for a Moog instrument, costing just $349.

