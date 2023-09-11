Take your low end to new heights with Mixland’s new Subloom drum mixing plugin

The plugin boasts a “Pitch Dive” function that emulates the natural resonance of live drum heads, allowing you to add extra depth and punch to your mix.

Audio plugin builder Mixland has announced Subloom, a new drum mixing console that features a comprehensive set of tools for shaping your drum sounds.

Developed by Grammy-winning mix engineer Jesse Ray Ernster and Kiive Audio’s Eddie Lucciola, Subloom features a 2-channel console for mixing source drums and triggered sine waves. The plugin boasts an array of powerful features, including an EQ section with LPF, HPF, and 3-band EQ, transient and saturation controls, and a flexible sub-synthesis channel with an innovative “Pitch Dive” function that emulates the natural resonant behaviour of live drum heads.

Described as an “all-new way to add depth and punch to the low end of a mix”, the Pitch Drive section allows you to tweak your low-end tones to bloom, swoop, and dive in sync with the tempo of your track. Users can also customise the speed, range, and decay of this effect.

In addition to its comprehensive feature set, Subloom is designed to be easy to use: Simply dial in the “raw” drum on the left side, then dial in the desired “sub” on the right side, and blend them in together using the two channel volume faders. The plugin also features a clear and intuitive interface, and beginner-friendly presets, making it easy to get started.

“Subloom is the perfect tool for any mixer or producer who wants to take their drum mixes to the next level,” said Ernster. “This plugin has been a game-changer for my drum mixing over the past year, and I believe it will become an essential tool for any mixer or producer.

Subloom is available in AAX, VST3, and AU formats and is compatible with macOS M1 & M2 Native (Mac OS X 10.7 and higher, and Windows 64bit (Windows 7 and higher) (including Pro Tools 11 and above).

Subloom is now available at an introductory price of $49.99; Prices will return to $69.99 after the intro period. Users can also sign up for a fully functional 7-day free trial of the plugin before making the purchase.

Check out the Subloom (feat. Jesse Ray) in action below.

