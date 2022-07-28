Minimal Audio’s Morph EQ lets you get deep with filter movements

Minimal Audio has launched its new Morph EQ plug-in, which comes with the ability to create intricate filter movements for creative and mixing purposes.

As its name suggests, you’ll get to morph the frequency curves of your signal in pretty powerful ways, which could be extremely tricky to do through regular automation. You can set target points for bands to travel to, and even draw out shapes that continuously morph. As well as this, macros let you alter individual parameters to achieve complex paths – all this gets presented in an elegant UI that’s easy to follow.

Morph EQ features seven filter types, which can be combined for different results, as well as the ability to analyse audio in real-time. You can also change the routing of the filters and loads more to get interesting results. The included 100 presets should take you through what’s possible with the plug-in.

Minimal Audio’s Rift distortion plug-in received praise from MusicTech writer Jono Buchanan in a 9/10 review last year, calling the plug-in “more flexible than a circus contortionist”. The Audio Rift’s wide array of distortion choices, spread and bi-polar approach to signal processing are highly lauded, as well as the comprehensive filtering and morphing features.

The EQ supports the 64 bit AU, VST, VST3, and AAX formats, and works with macOS 10.9 or higher and Windows 10 or higher. The Morph EQ is now on sale on Minimal Audio’s website for $49.