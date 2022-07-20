Make hazy soundscapes using Karanyi Sounds first-ever effects plug-in, Poly Space

This dreamy plug-in will have your mix in the clouds

Karanyi Sounds has unveiled its first-ever plug-in, Poly Space, made especially for achieving ambient, ethereal reverbs.

This FX plug-in combines DSP algorithms and impulse responses to deliver stretched-out reverbs. It comes with just two central controls, magnitude and longitude, but also has dry/wet and in-out knobs and is loaded with over 30 presets to kickstart your imagination.

Karanyi Sounds states that Poly Space includes “over 50 carefully designed space combinations of sampled famous vintage hardware and algorithmic reverbs”, and there’s a useful Random button which offers up new inspiring sound variations and allows users to essentially create their own from scratch.

In use, Poly Space creates enchanting reverbs ideal for those looking to emulate the sounds of Aphex Twin or Ark Patrol. You can watch it in action in the demo below:

It appears this new plug-in “uses the same recipe” as one of the brand’s customer favourites, Polyscape, but “with higher audio processing quality with a platform-free solution”.

Poly Space supports major DAWs, including Ableton Live, Logic Pro and plenty more. It’s currently retailing at $24.90 and you can find out more on the Karanyi Sounds website here.