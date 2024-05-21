Love Hultén teases “percussive harmonic device” Crum2 – and it will be getting a production run

The device has four channels with six sound engines each, plus percussive and melodic modes.

Audiovisual artist Love Hultén has revealed a prototype for a brand new “percussive harmonic device” called Crum2.

Developed by Analog Sweden and Albert Nyström, and designed by Hultén himself in his usual sleek aesthetic, the product will eventually be getting a real production run. Two prototypes were shown at Superbooth last weekend, so it’s likely more work is yet to be done before then.

Little information is available on what Crum2 actually entails, but Analog Sweden’s website has a small list of prototype specs. It says the device has four channels with six sound engines each, percussive and melodic modes with a master scale, probability beat generation, plus step and live record.

There’s also randomisable parameters, a master offset performance control section, plus master reverb, delay and drive effects, and a whole lot more. Responding to a comment on Instagram in which a user says they hope it will go into production, Hultén has simply replied, “It will”.

As GearNews has spotted, Nyström currently sells a DIY four-voice drum machine called Crum Drum. It’s a drum synth with built-in randomisation and probability. So, given this new synth’s name, it looks as though it will be an evolution of that, with new melodic capabilities.

Get a closer look below:

Back in April, Hultén began crowdfunding for his first monograph titled Apparatrum. The book was set to offer an in-depth look into the idiosyncratic influences and inspirations behind his work. Unfortunately, the crowdfunder did not reach its goal and plans for publishing were called off. All hope is not lost though, as Hultén says he “might try this book in the future again”.

Keep an eye on MusicTech for more information on Crum2 as we get it. Find out more about Analog Sweden, Albert Nyström and Love Hultén.