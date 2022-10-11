Lewitt’s dual USB-C audio interface Connect 6 streamlines recording for modern creators

Lewitt Audio has announced a new DSP-powered dual USB-C audio interface, the Connect 6, which offers tools for the modern creator beyond basic recording functionality.

It is 2022 after all, where audio interfaces are no longer employed only to capture music, but also podcasts, livestreams and even video calls following the boom of Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lewitt says that with Connect 6, “you don’t need workarounds”. In a press release, it explains, “[the Connect 6] extends the usability of an audio interface beyond basic recording functionalities to easily manage any audio workflow you need. It features extensive hardware connectivity, full iOS/Android device integration, excellent sounding studio-grade preamps, powerful onboard DSP effects, mixer, virtual channels, and a Control Center software to easily manage any audio workflow you need.”

To put it to use with any microphone, users need to plug into one of two studio grade preamps via the XLR/jack combo inputs. Both preamps are said by Lewitt to come with an industry-leading low noise performance of -133dBV EIN and 72dB of gain, which is supposed to eliminate the need for expensive signal boosters. By then activating Auto Setup, you can let the Connect 6 find the optimal settings for your voice or instrument automatically.

Its dual USB-C ports let you hook up a mobile device or second computer for lossless digital audio transfer, and it will charge your device at the same time. There are also two headphone outputs which can be fed individual mixes.

Lewitt has built three latency-free, DSP-powered effects into the Connect 6 for swift manipulation of your voice or instrument. There’s an expander, compressor, and four-band EQ on board that won’t put a strain on your computer’s CPU. The DSP also provides three virtual channels, a mixer, loopback channel to capture audio from within your device, and individual routing using the Control Center companion software.

You can check out the explainer video below for a deeper look at Connect 6 and its features:

Connect 6 will be available this October for £259. Find out more at lewitt-audio.com.