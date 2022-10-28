KRK’s portable monitors are designed for music-makers who aren’t compatible with headphones

The portable speakers come in two different sizes, ideal for those always on the go.

Those with love-hate relationship with headphones can breathe a sigh of relief as KRK unveils its new GoAux speakers. These are portable monitors meant for “travelling audio pros on a budget”.

Branded by KRK as the first-of-its-kind product, the new monitoring setups offer a portable design, along with Bluetooth and built-in EQ controls – making them ideal for musicians with constantly-changing environments.

Available for pre-order, the speakers come offered in two different sizes: the GoAux 3, which has a three-inch speaker, and its slightly larger counterpart, the GoAux 4 which has a four-inch speaker along with additional features.

Both setups sport Bluetooth connectivity, allowing for connection to phones, laptops and other devices while on the move. There’s also LF and HF controls for tailoring the EQ of your monitoring.

In addition, glass aramid woofers come included, working alongside the one-inch soft textile dome tweeter to provide a bi-amplified two-way design.

Rear-ported ABS cabinets are featured on both designs, allowing for a better bass extension to be supplied. Meanwhile, 1/8” AUX and RCA stereo inputs are included, meaning that the monitors can also be heard through headphones should you need to work privately.

The larger GoAux 4 includes a measurement mic, USB and 1/4” TRS balanced stereo inputs. However, perhaps the most impressive of its features is the integrated automation room correction technology, which optimises the speakers’ response to each acoustic environment.

Sold in pairs, the GoAux 3 and GoAux 4 are available to pre-order now for $349 and $419 respectively. Both sets also ship with adjustable isolating stands, a carrying bag and spare cables.

Find out more on KRK’s website.