These Korg synth plugins are now half-price, starting at $25 – but only for a limited time

Korg has made some truly prestigious synths and instruments in the past five decades. The Mono/Poly, the M1, the MS-20 – who can forget the Kaoss Pad? If you’ve ever wanted one of these, or others, now might be your chance.

The entire Korg Collection, and all of the individual synths that come with it, is available now at half price at Plugin Boutique. Sure, these aren’t the hardware originals, but they’re all developed and created by Korg, so it’s pretty much the closest you can get — and for a fraction of the price.

Starting at $24,99, you can download 16 of its virtual synthesizers, or grab the Korg collection, all at a 50% discount.

So what’s exactly on offer? Aside from the Korg Collection, you can get the following virtual synths and effects at half-price:

microKORG

Kaoss Pad

Electribe-R

M1

MiniKORG 700S

MDE-X

MonoPoly

PolySix

MS-20

Wavestate native

Prophecy

Triton/Triton Extreme

Modwave native

Opsix native

Wavestation

ARP Odyssey

Naturally, the best value option is the Korg Collection, which lands you a boatload of new plugins for $200, down from $400. You’ll miss out on the Opsix, Modwave and Triton native plugins, but the bundle should give you enough to keep busy anyway.

This deal runs until 2 June, giving you a little bit of a window to take advantage of the deal. Also, if you purchase now, you’ll be able to claim iZotope Ozone 11 Elements for free alongside the purchase, which might sweeten the deal for you.

Grab the deal at Plugin Boutique.