KIT Plugins’ BB N73 plugin is a $75 Neve 1073 emulation

“The BB N73 brings everything I love about the original unit to life in your computer, from the legendary preamp and EQ to the iconic big red knob,” says KIT Plugins founder Matt Kleinman.

KIT Plugins has collaborated with Blackbird Studio to release the BBN73, which is a Neve 1073 emulation based on those found in the iconic Nashville studio.

The BB N73 continues the longstanding collaboration with the world-famous studio, with a recreation of the Neve 1073 preamp and EQ. The 1073, originally created by Rupert Neve in the 1970s, is regarded as one of the most iconic channels in recorded music history. The BB N73 follows the BB N105 and BB Mo-Q, which both emulate the analogue counterparts made famous at Blackbird Studio.

“Building the BB N73 has been one of our biggest projects yet,” says KIT Plugins founder Matt Kleinman. “With other entries in the space, it needed to be special.

“Like many, I gravitated towards the 1073 early in my career, for its unique sound, saturation and tonal capabilities. The BB N73 brings everything I love about the original unit to life in your computer, from the legendary preamp and EQ to the iconic big red knob,” he added.

MusicTech took an exclusive first look at the new plugin, labelling the software as “thoroughly recommended.

“The BB N73 is a fabulous 1073 plugin that compares extremely favourably with its rivals; it’ll surely be used on countless tracks as the first plugin in a chain to give tracks extra clarity. There are a few useful tweaks to the original hardware that modern users need such as the ability to link the input gain and output level with continuous gain adjustments, as well as being able to revert to the stepped-gain setting of the original.”

The BB N73 is available now for a limited-time introductory price of $75. Users that purchased the BB N105 V1 will receive the BB N73 free for a year.

For more information, you can head to KITPlugins.com.