Joyce Muniz: “I can’t live without the Moog Sub 37”

Brazilian producer Joyce Muniz has opened up on her favourite piece of gear to work with as she prepares to release her latest album.

The artist shared the equipment she uses in every setup – including the Moog Sub 37 which is her “favourite item”.

Speaking in an interview with Musicradar, she said: “The Moog Sub 37 is my favourite item without a doubt, and I can’t live without it.

“It became the soul of all my productions, which is the trademark bassline. But I also use it for dreamy arp lines and even some quick acid sounds with the internal sequencer, which is easy to program.”

Muniz listed other analogue synths she tends to go for including the Elektron Keys, Minibrute 2S, MicroFreak and the Microkorg.

The producer currently has the Maschine MK3 set up for percussion, drum or as workstations for live, and the Komplete Kontrol S61 is used as a master keyboard.

Muniz continued: “I have just left my studio which I shared with a very good friend of mine after about 12 years together. It was time to start something new, however the studio set-up I will try and keep the same where possible.”

Zeitkapsel, which will be Muniz’ second studio album since her 2016 debut Made In Vienna, is coming out next month.

Since finishing the album, Muniz worked on an EP with Theus Mago, before starting a live show project with the German Film Orchestra Babelsberg.

The artist will be performing two shows with an 80-piece orchestra in Berlin in May – tickets and more information are available at nikolaisaal.de.