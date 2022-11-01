JBL’s new PRX900 PA speakers take “powered PA performance to a new level”

JBL has launched its latest pair of powered, portable PA speakers, which the audio manufacturer dubs as having its “most advanced acoustics yet”, plus more control than ever before.

The powered PA speakers offer an all-new acoustic design, says JBL, taking advantage of the brand’s “most advanced acoustic innovations.” Such innovations have been implemented into the series’ three powered two-way loudspeakers and two powered subwoofers.

According to the American company, the portable speakers provide an adaptable solution for DJs and bands, music venues, or “anyone who needs pro systems that deliver powerful, room-filling sound”.

The star of show here is the patented JBL 2408H-2 inch-and-a-half compression drivers. These, with poly-annular diaphragms and neodymium magnets, result in “clear, detailed high-frequency response,” even when music is being played at high volumes.

The speaker’s 2,000 watt power amp requires minimal power compression even when at maximum volume and “near-lossless” audio is provided via high quality audio converters, says JBL. Also, the speakers’ woofers are made with ferrite magnets to deliver “smooth bass responses”.

The PRX900 speakers also have comprehensive digital audio processors, which are accessible via the JBL Connect app. You can take a look at all the DSP functions in the app and also see speaker snapshots and groupings.

The company says it gives its users “unparalleled control” over the speakers when using the app. You’ll get BLE functionality for system control of up to 10 speakers and line integration with other JBL models: the Eon One MK2, PRX One and EON700 loudspeakers.

JBL’s PRX900 series comprises three different sized models: eight-, 12- or 15- inch loudspeakers, with two 15- or 18-inch subwoofers.

Find out about pricing of the JBL’s PRX900 powered PA speakers and other information at jblpro.com.