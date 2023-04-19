Ninja Tune’s Jamm Pro app now available on iPhone

Renowned record label Ninja Tune has launched the latest version of its music-making app, Jamm Pro, bringing it to iPhone users for the first time.

While previously only for Apple iPad, the new 1.5 version is available to download on iPhone, Android and Apple Silicon. New features, including Bluetooth support, additional multi-genre SoundSets, a track customisation tool with social media sharing capabilities, and improved time-stretching functionality, have been added to the free app in its latest update.

Originally launched in 2020, Jamm Pro is a remix app, a sampler, looper, buffer shuffler, and multitrack production tool in one. It’s designed to offer a unique way of jamming with music, with a clean design with a novelty ‘ninja’ aesthetic. It allows producers to record their samples or import their own samples from their devices, export full multitrack stems, and provide modular patching, smart pitch bend, dub-style effects, and distinctively glitchy and rhythmic Coldcut-style processing.

With Jamm Pro v1.5, you have access to more added sounds, with a selection of free SoundSets, Ninja Tune calls them, with additional production features and sounds that are available to buy. These come in the form of pre-sliced patterns, presets, effects settings from artists on Ninja Tune’s back catalogue, including Bonobo, Roots Manuva, FaltyDL and many more.

In 2020, MusicTech was able to speak to Ninja Tune and Coldcut co-founder, Matt Black, who is leading Ninja Tune’s foray into music production gear.

On Coldcut and Ninja Tune gearing up to release Jamm Pro, he told us: “We released a free, touch-control version called Ninja Jamm about five years ago, but what I found was that people wanted to load their own samples and make their own music. So we’ve evolved the software to do that, and we’re poised to release that soon. It’s really a monster program. I’ve got the instrument that I’ve always wanted now. Using Audiobus you can route other apps into it, too.”

Find out more information about Jamm Pro at jammpro.net and download Jamm Pro version 1.5 for free via Apple’s App Store or for Android via Google Play.