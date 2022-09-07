iZotope’s RX 10 drops today, Ozone 10 out later this month

iZotope has launched RX 10, the latest version of its audio repair suite. Meanwhile, the developer’s newest edition of its intelligent mastering toolkit, Ozone 10, is due out later this month.

RX 10 brings hefty upgrades to its major tools. Repair Assistant, which analyses audio and suggests fixes with the help of machine learning, has been rebuilt from the ground up. De-Hum gains a Dynamic Adaptive mode, which identifies and removes complex noise, such as EMG interference, on the fly to save time.

On RX 10 Advanced, a revised Spectral Recovery mode helps ‘re-create’ missing frequency content from non-studio-grade recordings (such as from a phone or when a source is obscured). iZotope says this new version is able to resynthesize lower and upper frequencies.

Just a few other upgrades include improved Selection Feathering, Apple Silicon native support, Text Navigation, Multiple Speaker Detection, and more.

Ozone 10 Advanced adds Stabilizer and Impact modules. The former is an adaptive mastering EQ with a focus on clarity, naturality and smoothness; the latter is enhances rhythm with four frequency bands to control the microdynamics of your track.

The Master Assistant has also been improved with “groundbreaking new matching technology for tone, dynamics, and width” that will get your mix sounding closer to your reference tracks and other profiles.

Other new tools and upgrades include Magnify Soft Clip, Recover Sides, native support for Apple Silicon, as well as a refreshed interface.

Pricing and Availability

Introductory pricing for RX 10 will be available until 11 October for its three versions: Advanced is $799, Standard is $299 and Elements is $99.

Ozone 10 releases on 13 September with introductory pricing until 20 October for its two versions: Advanced will be $299, while Standard costs $199.

Upgrades from previous editions are also available.

Learn more at izotope.com