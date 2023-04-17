NAMM 2023: Intellijel’s new “performance-oriented” Cascadia semi-modular synth touts the “footprint of a laptop”

And enough features to keep even hardcore modular synth fans happy

NAMM 2023: Intellijel has unveiled the Cascadia, a semi-modular desktop synth that boasts the “footprint of a laptop”.

Packed with a mix of classic East and West Coast synthesizer blocks, the Cascadia features over 100 patch points, 34 sliders, 16 knobs, 28 switches, 36 LED lights and 5 push buttons. Normalised connections let you get straight to the sounds inside, though these patch points also conform to the Eurorack standard, so you can easily combine it with a modular.

Other key features include two precision analogue VCOs (VCO A has TZ-FM with Index VCA, PWM and Soft/hard sync options while VCO B double as an LFO with four outputs), a ‘liquid-sounding’ 4-pole filter with eight modes, a 6-channel waveform mixer, and a parallel “West Coast” style wavefolder for those Buchla-style harmonics.

Cascadia also comes with two digital envelopes — ENV A is a versatile east coast style ADSR / AHDSR envelope generator with a hold function and dynamic level/time control, while B is a complex, beat syncable, multimode function generator with Envelope, LFO, and Burst generator modes.

Intellijel has also included a ton of utilities (Noise, S&H, Envelope Follower, Attenuverter, Buff Mults, Summer, Inverters, and connection to a digital potentiometer-based guitar pedal expression control interface) in their debut all-in-one synth to satisfy modular synth fans.

The Cascadia is available now for $2149. Check out a demo of the synth below.

Learn more at Intellijel.com