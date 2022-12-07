FL Studio 21 is out now, offering faster and more precise audio editing

The upgraded DAW provides users with more content discovery and an improved interface.

Image-Line has released FL Studio 21, saying it allows for quicker and more precise audio editing, as well as more control over the entire DAW.

The long-awaited upgrade to the DAW provides users with more content discovery and an improved interface, offering better hue, contrast, and step colour control. On top of this, FL Studio 21 also features an upgraded browser with tagging, plus faster search and online content

In addition to existing features, FL Studio 21 includes a range of new effects, such as the Luxeverb which Image-Line has coined as the “most advanced” reverb made exclusively for FL Studio 21, and VFX Sequencer which acts as an advanced step sequencer to rapidly transform chords into melodic phrases.

There are also a series of effects that are only available in signature bundles, or in the Producer Edition of the DAW. These include a Multiband Delay which offers a 16-frequency band delay with independent control, as well as a Vintage Phaser which has been modelled on an 80s classic phaser, famously used on Oxygene by Jean-Michel Jarre.

You can watch a demo for FL Studio 21 below:

In celebration of the release, Image-Line is offering discounts for FL Studio 21 until 1 January 2023. New customers can get $50 off Producer Edition, as well as $100 off All Plugins Edition, which includes free bonus plugins and sample packs. Upgrade customers are eligible for up to $100 off, which includes bonus plugins and sample packs, and for existing customers, they can download FL Studio 21 for free.

For more information, you can visit Image-Line.com.