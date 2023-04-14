NAMM 2023: IK Multimedia unveils “do-it-all interface” Axe I/O One

AmpliTube and TONEX software are included for access to a wide library of tones

NAMM 2023: IK Multimedia has launched the Axe I/O One, a “do-it-all interface” for guitar and bass players, just in time for this year’s NAMM event in Anaheim, California.

Described as “your gateway to a new world of tone” the Axe I/O One is a one in, three out audio interface that integrates IK’s exclusive Z-TONE impedance control which enhances the true sound of your pickups.

It has a JFET input for warm, tube-like sound, a dedicated Amp Out for practising or reamping, a pickup selector, external volume/wah pedal or switch controller inputs, and includes AmpliTube and TONEX software with access to thousands of presets, amp and pedal rig tones.

Other features include a class-A mic preamp that offers transparent sound for acoustic guitar and vocals, high-definition 24-bit/192 kHz audio conversion for a clear signal and an Amp Out with ground loop interrupter for simplified Tone Modelling. There’s also MIDI Input and Output to connect keyboards, E-drum kits, controllers and two programmable inputs for expression pedals and/or single/double switches.

Check out the overview video below for a closer look at the Axe I/O One:

Axe I/O One is USB-C bus powered and requires no external power supply. Users can hit record right out of the box with the included AmpliTube 5 SE multitrack standalone application or, users can opt for Ableton Live Lite software which is also included, to take things up a notch.

The MIDI input and output also allow you to connect keyboard controllers or any other MIDI controllers to play virtual instruments or control the included software with external MIDI gear or vice versa.

The Axe I/O One is available now for £129. You can find out more and view full specifications at IKMultimedia.com.