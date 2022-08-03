IK Multimedia’s Amplitube Nu-Tron III is free for the month of August

IK Multimedia has a summer gift for new and existing Amplitube 5 users – including those of the free Custom Shop: over August 2022, the Nu-Tron III envelope follower is free to download.

Based on the Musitronics Mu-Tron III from 1972, the Nu-Tron III is an auto-wah with adjustable filter responses resonant peak and gain; “a great way to expand your sound palette in Amplitube,” says IK Multimedia. Its low-pass, bandpass, or high-pass filter modes can be triggered from low to high frequency or vice versa, and it also features switchable range and drive modes.

The original Mu-Tron became particularly known for its aptitude for keyboards. Its original advertisement read: “Small enough to be a ‘mini-synthesizer’. Mu-tron III translates the envelope or “volume picture” of every note automatically… into an easily-controlled, articulated, vowel-like sound – as fast or slow as you play. Use Mu-tron III to create a variety of synthesizer sounds through most electrified instruments – guitar, keyboards, drums, flute, saxophone, brasses, bass, mandolin… even microphone.”

IK Multimedia has posted an instruction video on how to claim the Nu-Tron III , which you can watch below:

Amplitube 5 is a wide ranging software suite of guitar and bass pedals, amps, cabs and speakers, as well as mics, rooms and rack FX. With emulations developed in collaboration with Fender, Mesa/Boogie, Orange and more, it’s a formidable array of tools.

In our review of Amplitube 5, we said: “All in all, this is a significant update for Amplitude and one that is hard to fault. The refreshing GUI makeover allows for a more effortless, fulfilling user experience, which, coupled with the sonic improvements, makes Amplitude 5 a very attractive prospect for guitarists, bassists and producers alike. The three main packages are well worth the money, now more than ever.”

Check out IK Multimedia’s overview video below.

Find out more at ikmultimedia.com