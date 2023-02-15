Audient introduces new 10in/14out audio interface, the iD24

“Being able to hear those subtle details is really important as it helps users to feel more confident when making recording and mix decisions”

Audient has unveiled its new 10 in/14 out audio interface, named the iD24, which follows its recently released iD44.

The British audio manufacturer has said that it was designed to make your recording better, offering expandability and customisable monitor control.

According to Audient, the iD24 features two Console Mic Preamps seen on every iD interface as well as the flagship ASP8024-HE console. The interface also delivers 126 dB of dynamic range and supports both ADAT and SPDIF, which gives users the option to boost input capabilities by adding up to eight channels of external mic preamps.

The brand says: “We want to ensure our customers can hear their audio with incredible clarity. Being able to hear those subtle details is really important as it helps users to feel more confident when making recording and mix decisions,” he explains. “We know the modern engineer often needs to be ready to handle bigger sessions like recording drums or a live band, and iD24’s optical input and output connections give you the ability to scale up your rig quickly and cost-effectively,”

Audient has also made clear the importance of workflow, with a series of advanced monitoring features including Speaker Select, Talkback, Polarity Invert and Mono can be assigned to any three of the programmable function buttons.

iD24 is fully bus-powered via a USB-C connection and benefits from the addition of dual headphones outputs, four line outputs and a dedicated low latency software mixer.

iD24 is now shipping and will retail at: £299 inc VAT, €349 inc Local VAT and $399 MAP.

For more information, you can visit Audient.com.