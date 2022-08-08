HMV and Henley Audio team up for a limited-edition 100th anniversary Pro-Ject T1 Phono SB turntable

There are only 300 of these special edition turntables being sold

British music retailer HMV has partnered with hi-fi audio equipment distributor Henley Audio to release a limited-edition 100th-anniversary turntable. The Centenary Edition Pro-Ject T1 Phono SB turntable comes in celebration of the milestone birthday for HMV.

The turntable features HMV’s centenary logo and Nipper, the retailer’s iconic canine mascot, which originated from Francis Barraud’s 1898 painting, titled His Master’s Voice, where Nipper can be seen listening to a phonograph. Fun fact: the original picture and its copyright were sold to the Gramophone Company (now EMI) by Barraud for a total of £100.

The new Centenary Edition Pro-Ject T1 Phono SB turntable marks the six-year partnership between Pro-Ject, Henley Audio, and HMV, which began in 2016 when the retailer launched in-store turntable displays when vinyl saw a re-emergence in the UK.

The limited-edition belt drive turntable will be available for pre-order from August 27, with only 300 available for purchase. The turntable’s CNC-machined plinth has been designed with no plastic and is “carefully manufactured to ensure there are no hollow spaces inside, avoiding unwanted vibrations within the

chassis,” HMV says. It adds that the glass platter is a heavy, zero-resonance form, and the turntable’s feet help isolate the motor from ambient vibrations

around your music listening setup.

“Over the past five years, our turntable range has grown substantially, offering every collector – from the casual listener to the audiophile – a listening experience that works for them,” Phil Halliday, managing director for HMV says.

“With our year-long 100th Anniversary celebrations coming to a close, we wanted to end with a nod to our heritage, and there was no better partner than Pro-Ject, whose stunning attention to detail results in incredible products for music fans.”

The turntable will retail at £399.99. For more information, you can visit store.hmv.com