Create “delicate hybrid vocals that flow beyond emotion” with Heavyocity’s Vocalise 3 plug-in

New York-based developer Heavyocity has announced Vocalise 3, a virtual instrument for Kontakt promising cinematic vocal production in a wide variety of styles.

From more traditional-sounding phrases to more experimental and abstract articulations and even soundscape-esque applications, the instrument is the latest in Heavyocity’s capable line of hybrid software instruments that combine samples with sound design.

“Vocalise 3 is an emotive exploration that unearths the beauty, intimacy, and profound power of the human voice ― making it our most complete and cutting-edge vocal library to date,” says the company in a press release. “These are delicate hybrid vocals that flow beyond emotion.”

A ‘powered-by-Kontakt’ hybrid instrument, Vocalise 3 features 7GB of “ethereal” vocal content, ranging from phrases to whispers to soundscapes. It’s the latest addition to Heavyocity’s GRAVITY Packs line of virtual instruments, recorded at Heavyocity’s studio in New York.

“Vocalise and Vocalise 2 have been the vocal staples in our GRAVITY line of instruments,” said Heavyocity co-founder Dave Fraser. “We’ve taken what we’ve done previously and pushed it further, offering new material that delves into the intimate side of the human voice creating a new, compelling vocal benchmark.”

All of the instrument’s playback and sound-shaping functionality is accessible both with the full version of Kontakt 6 and the free Kontakt 6 Player. Heavyocity’s GRAVITY Packs offer a diverse array of independent expansion libraries, housed in the GRAVITY: Modern Scoring Tools engine.

Heavyocity has been responsible for some formidable hybrid instruments in the past. Its Aspire: Modern Mallets, released in April, used its Ascend interface to layer up tuned percussion, providing active morphing between layers, convolution treatments, arpeggiation, echo generation engines and more.

Its free Foundations: Nylon Guitar also made it into MusicTech’s Best Sample Packs Of The Month for August; a free instrument as part of Heavyocity’s Foundations series that combines warm and clean nylon string guitar sounds with a sound design layer, as well as arpeggios, envelopes and effects.

Vocalise 3 available at an introductory price of $99 until August 22, 2022, with a regular price of $119. For more information, head to heavyocity.com