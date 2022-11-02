Oddity3 faithfully emulates the ARP Odyssey with a Vintage knob for flavour
Also new: A handy preset browser, distortion and reverb effects, and more performance controls.
Image: GForce Software
Oddity3, the latest version of GForce Software’s far-reaching ARP Odyssey emulation, has arrived, bringing with it nifty new effects, handy performance controls and a Vintage control for even more authenticity.
It’s been over two decades since the first version of Oddity dropped, and though it’s added a slew of features to its repertoire since, the core of the emulation is still “a faithful and accurate recreation of one of the most highly revered synths ever,” says GForce.
Oddity3 starts with authentic models of the original hardware’s filters, two syncable oscillators, ring modulator, AR and ADSR envelopes, and more. This time around, a Vintage knob lets you introduce ‘analogue-style’ imperfections to your signal.
There’s also a new Preset Browser on hand to help you flip through the over 1250 available presets (250+ new, 1,000 legacy) included on Oddity3.
Oddity3 introduces new Distortion and Reverb effects, as well as an updated Delay effect. Meanwhile, programmable macros, velocity and polyphonic aftertouch each help to expand Oddity3’s capabilities in a performance setting.
Along with all this, features introduced in previous iterations haven’t left the building, GForce explains: “Over the years we’ve enhanced these original features extensively, adding monophonic and polyphonic playability, a tunable sub oscillator, our unique X-Modifier technology, onboard effects and voice panning.”
Oddity3 is available now at a limited-time price of £49.99 (usually £99) to mark its launch.
Oddity3 key features:
- Analogue modelling of the ARP Odyssey
- Over 1,250 presets: 250+ new, 1,000 legacy
- Preset browser
- Distortion, matrix reverb effects, with updated delay
- Vintage knob for analogue-style imperfections
- Four programmable macros
- Programmable aftertouch and expanded velocity controls
- Monophonic, monophonic legato, duophonic and polyphonic modes
- Original-style low-pass filters – 4023 (12dB), 4035 (24dB) and 4075 (24dB) – plus high-pass filter
- Two syncable oscillators
- Tunable sub oscillator
- Vast modulation options via X-Modifiers
- Ring modulator
- Pan spread for wide stereo sounds
- Fully-scalable UI with three authentic skins
Learn more at the Oddity3 product page.
