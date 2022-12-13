FutureRetro is back in business and reviving the 777 synthesizer

The synth, which is a heightened version of the Roland TB-303, will be available again in 2023.

Less than a year since FutureRetro announced that it was going out of business, the brand is back and re-releasing its popular 777 analogue bassline synthesizer.

In July 2022, US-based boutique synth company, FutureRetro announced that it would be permanently closing its doors due to issues including global parts shortages. However, after undergoing a change of management, just three months later the brand is making its return.

Now, following the rumours regarding the new direction of the company, FutureRetro has revealed that one of the first items on the agenda is to re-release the popular 777 monophonic analogue synthesizer.

The synth is heavily inspired by the iconic Roland TB-303 – only with even more versatility.

Features of the 777 include the ability to develop lead synth parts, generate analogue percussion and create up to 256 patterns and 16 songs. Other aspects include twice as much oscillator power as seen in the 303, as well as a white noise generator and FM capabilities.

Able to handle the same functions as the Roland model, the 777 also comes with more modulation options, supports MIDI to CV conversion and can also sequence via MIDI and CV/Gate.

Although details on the re-release remain sparse for now, the brand has confirmed that the synth will be available for purchase towards the end of next year. Luckily, this means there is no need to splash out on the excessively priced second-hand models currently available online, many of which are now costing upwards of £2,000.

In addition, while it is not entirely clear whether the re-release will be a modified version of the original design or an exact replica, details on the brand’s website hint that the 2023 model may come with additional features and improvements.

Visit FutureRetro’s website for additional information.