Abletunes releases free multi-sampled guitar instrument pack for Ableton Live

Abletunes, which creates Ableton Live templates, has launched an instrument pack called Foundation: Guitars which features 30 multi-sampled guitar instrument racks.

The instrument pack serves a variety of genres from rock to reggae, or lo-fi to pop. It hosts 10 clean acoustic racks and 20 “creatively processed racks” to get the sound of your chosen genre.

Each rack has intuitive macro controls that enable users to adjust effects like reverb and delay, as well as specific parameters to shape tone and character of the guitar.

Some racks also feature macro controls for release, mute, guitar body hits, and feedback, so you can create realistic guitar melodies by automating them.

Almost every rack includes up to five velocity layers, “ensuring a realistic and dynamic playing experience and natural sound”, and guitars included range from 12-string electric, to Spanish nylon, and even a “detective theme” instrument which provides that James Bond-esque sense of mystery.

You can also use various guitar effects and plugins on clean guitar racks to change their sound, and you can layer different racks together to get unique-sounding instruments.

Abletunes confirms it did not use any guitar effects from the Suite edition, so this pack is fully compatible with the Standard edition of Live, and it’s entirely free.

Download or find out more at Abletunes.com.