Focusrite adds Broadcast Kit and standalone DM14 microphone to its Vocaster range

Focusrite has announced the Vocaster Broadcast Kit and the Vocaster DM14v microphone to join its podcasting audio interface range.

The Vocaster DM14 dynamic microphone, previously only available in the Vocaster Two Studio interface bundle, is now available as standalone. With a low sensitivity cardioid design that Focusrite promises “punches well above its weight,” the DM14v features a built-in windshield to filter plosives and air-related artefacts without the need for a no pop-shield, as well as a built-in shock mount.

The Vocaster Broadcast Kit accessory bundle unites the DM14v microphone with the Vocaster HP60v headphones and an XLR cable, promising the complete package when it comes to convenient portability and professional-grade audio for interviewers.

The popular Vocaster One and Vocaster Two interfaces, along with their respective Studio expansions offering microphones and headphones, are compact interfaces designed for podcasters and interviewers. The Vocaster One features one XLR input and one headphones output while the Vocaster Two features two of each. Both offer 70dB of gain, convenient Mute controls, audio outputs to camera and optimised functionality for calling in guests.

“Vocaster has enabled us to bring voice focused recording workflows to customers around the world, making it easier than ever to create high-quality Podcasts, Voiceovers, Vlogs and Live streams wherever you are,” says Dan Weston, the Vocaster range’s Product Manager.

“We know that our customers want the flexibility to customise their recording setup to meet their specific needs, and by expanding the Vocaster range with the new Vocaster DM14v and Vocaster Broadcast Kit accessory packs, getting broadcast-quality sound for everyone on your show has never been simpler.”

The Vocaster Broadcast Kit and the Vocaster DM14v are available now, priced at £249.99 / $249.99 and $199.99 / £199.99 respectively. For more, visit focusrite.com.