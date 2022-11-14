FKJ reveals his favourite plugins: “They all do basic things like delays but they really push it”

P.S. one of them is now available to download for free.

Electronic producer and multi-instrumentalist French Kiwi Juice or FKJ has revealed some of his favourite plugins in a recent appearance on the Tape Notes podcast.

Asked about some of the plugins he likes to work with, FKJ pointed to the Little Radiator as his favourite and named the Soundtoys bundle as his go-to suite because “they’re just fun”.

“The Little Radiator… is my favourite digital distortion,” he told host John Kennedy. “I would say that whole Soundtoys bundle. All the Soundtoys effects.”

“There’s like the Little Plate also, which is a reverb I use all the time. It’s also so simple — it’s just a one knob reverb. I mean there’s three knobs, but it’s just a time mix and a low cut. Such a simple reverb but it sounds so good. Sounds really close to a real plate.”

The sound engineer by training and self-taught musician described the Soundtoys suite as one he uses “a lot” because “it’s a very creative suite.”

“They all do basic things like delays but they really push it,” FKJ said. “The EchoBoy is a crazy delay you can go so wild with it. The FilterFreak — as it sounds — you can really go wild also. Yeah, I would say if I had one pack of plugins to go with it would be the Soundtoys one because they’re just fun, you know… This is why they named it Soundtoys. They’re just fun to play with and they sound great.”

His love for Soundtoy plugins aside, FKJ also revealed himself to be a frequent user of the native plugins on Ableton. Good news for those of us who can’t spare the extra cash to supercharge our music production.

P.S. Soundtoys are currently offering their Little Radiator plugin as a free download (U.P. $79). The promotion ends on 2 January 2023.