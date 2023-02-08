FabFilter’s new Twin 3 plugin improves every aspect of its predecessor to make the workflow easier than ever

The upgrade offers double the voices and filters as seen with the Twin 2

FabFilter has unveiled the latest version of its award-winning virtual analogue synthesizer – introducing the feature-heavy Twin 3 model.

The launch comes almost two decades after the brand’s original plugin, the FabFilter One synthesizer, and is said to enhance every single aspect of all previous models.

From the outset, the new Twin 3 design immediately introduces an enhanced workstation that aims to make the plugin more accessible to new users. This is seen with the option to have a full-screen mode, a more visually-informative layout and individual oscillators and filters that can be added and removed as required.

Additionally, the GUI has been designed with a new, darker colour scheme – meaning you can work for longer sessions, without the added worry of straining your eyes.

Even more impressively, a host of new features have been included to allow you to explore new avenues with your sound, which include more and better oscillators and filters than its predecessor.

Unlike the Twin 2, the new design has a total of four oscillators, something which the brand says allows you to “build synth sounds of limitless depth and intricacy”. Sixty-four voices are also included – double the amount seen in the Twin 2 – and likewise, filters have been doubled from two to four and enhanced.

An all-new, “supercharged” FX station is introduced, making the plugin more “sonically versatile, supremely intuitive, and spectacularly ‘analogue’” than before.

Here, six processing modules assist with transforming and polishing signals, while Compressor and Drive effects shape dynamics and apply saturation.

Further, you can create echoes and space within mixes through the Reverb and Delay options, while the Chorus and Phaser options provide the option to thicken the sound.

Available now for £109, the Twin 3 supports both Windows and macOS in VST and VST 3, Audio Units, AAX, and AudioSuite plug-in formats. Find out more on the brand’s website.