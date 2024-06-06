Erica Synths and Richie Hawtin’s Bullfrog Drums will “teach you drum programming and sampling”

Erica Synths and Richie Hawtin are hoping to inspire the next generation and make electronic music technology more accessible.

Meet Bullfrog Drums, a new drum machine developed by Erica Synths in partnership with esteemed producer Richie Hawtin.

The yet-to-be-released machine expands the Bullfrog range, which offers educational music production tools to encourage aspiring producers of the future.

Bullfrog Drums is designed to teach drum programming and the basics of sampling. Its user interface is inspired by classic drum machines, and hosts everything you’ll need for building advanced drum patterns using sampled drum sounds.

The synth features seven sample-based drum voices, each with hands-on sample manipulation, including tuning, start point, sample length, attack, decay, overdrive and stereo panning.

Currently, the Bullfrog ecosystem consists of two other products – the Bullfrog and the Bullfrog XL (designed for teachers to use in front of a classroom)– which creatives will be able to combine with Bullfrog Drums to create a complete electronic music production and performance setup. Bullfrog Drums will contain an easy-to-programme CV/Gate sequencer for this.

Little detail on when it’s set to arrive is yet available, but it’s currently expected to land at retailers before the end of 2024. The Latvia-based brand also says that the product is a “logical and consistent step” in its combined efforts to inspire the next generation and make electronic music technology more accessible along with Hawtin.

“As a producer who’s created many percussion-only tracks under my Plastikman moniker, it only makes sense to add a drum machine to our developing Bullfrog ecosystem,” says Hawtin. “This exciting development will allow both novices and pros a new way to learn drum programming and enjoy some fun new capabilities that we plan to feature on our new machine!”

