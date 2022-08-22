Watch: Dave Mech demos the Erica Synths Perkons HD-01 drum synth

The next batch of Perkons machines is expected to ship in December 2022.

A fresh demo video for the Erica Synths Perkons HD-01 drum synth has landed, ahead of when the next batch of the sought-after machines are due to ship out.

For those who missed Perkons at Superbooth 2021, the four-voice drum synth has an edge in sound design and aims to “change your approach to electronic rhythm synthesis.”

Erica Synths is taking pre-orders for the next batch of Perkons machines, which cost €1,700 each and ship out 21 November 2022.

Producer Dave Mech shares his first look and jam with Perkons in a 12-minute video uploaded to YouTube – watch it below.

Perkons gets its name from the Baltic god of thunder, and Erica Synths says the instrument will “strike your ears like the skies breaking apart and in all its magnificence it rides the wind” – Here’s a look at the spec sheet:

4 hybrid voices (digital sound engine, analogue multimode filter + overdrive)

8 controls per voice

External trigger inputs for each voice

Individual voice outputs

Individual FX sends and returns

Master FX send and return

64-kit and 64-pattern memory + additional memory via SD card

Built-in BBD emulation and a compressor

Modulation LFO with morphing waveforms; up to 8 modulation destinations per voice

4-track sequencer, 4 time divisions and 4 time multiplications per track

Per-step ratchets and probabilities

Shuffle & groove settings for each track

MIDI IN and MIDI OUT

While Perkons is able to perform standalone, it also plays well with external gear thanks to its extensive connectivity. Furthermore, all voices are summed and passed through an in-built compressor before output.

Perkons would have launched in 2021 as originally planned, had it not been the ongoing global chip shortage. Proving to be more than a thorn in the side of instrument manufacturers, extended lead times for components has caused major delays for companies like Behringer, while others, such as Bastl, have altogether discontinued some products.

Erica Synths has kept busy in 2022 with launches of the Syntrx II analogue synth and a Eurorack version of the LXR-II drum machine developed alongside Sonic Potions.

Learn more at ericasynths.lv