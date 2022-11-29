Streamline and personalise any workflow using Elgato’s Stream Deck+ programmable controller

Elgato has released Stream Deck+, the latest addition to its Stream Deck series of programmable USB controllers designed to streamline workflows for live streamers, music producers, photo and video editors or for general task management.

The original Stream Deck mk1, mk2 and Streamdeck app all sport 15 LED assignable keys, with the XL version offering 32 keys and Stream Deck Mini acting as its lightweight six-key counterpart. Stream Deck+, however, introduces a touch screen and knobs to the mix, providing more options for control.

Stream Deck+ is a compact, portable controller that features eight programmable LCD keys, now made bigger for ease of use; these can control anything you wish, from launching an app of your choice, muting a mic, switching cameras or applying sound effects. You can install over 200 ready-made plugins or map keyboard shortcuts, too, to these keys.

Below the keys, Elgato has added four endless, clickable dials that can be used to control parameters such as volume levels, effects envelopes, track or timeline position, brightness, zoom or white balance. The dial information for these can be found on the touch screen above, which you can also use to swipe between pages of different saved key assignments.

With Smart Profiles, Elgato has made a range of preset packs designed specifically for different workstations such as Premiere Pro, Twitch or Ableton Live. Each of these transforms the device to suit the relevant controls. The screen and key colours can also be customised in the free Stream Deck software, letting you personalise your workflow even more.

All of the keys and knobs can be assigned in the Stream Deck software. Additionally, Elgato offers other software such as its Control Centre, Wave Link mixing software and Elgato Audio Effects. For streamers, it also provides its own streaming software and plugins dedicated to game streaming.

Stream Deck+ is available for $200. Find out more information at elgato.com.