Elektron releases limited silver-faced e25 Remix Edition of Digitakt, Digitone and Syntakt to celebrate 25th anniversary

Each instrument also comes with a special Remix Edition cassette tape, featuring an hour of original music from the Elektron Team.

Elektron has launched a line of silver-faced, limited edition versions of its Digitakt, Digitone and Syntakt drum and synth machines to honour of the brand’s 25th anniversary.

The e25 Remix Editions are “inspired by yesteryear, and hell-bent on pulling your sounds through the veil of possibility and into reality,” according to Elektron.

For those not already familiar with these three instruments, here’s a short overview of each one: The Digitakt is an eight voice digital drum computer and sampler which was released in 2017. The Digitone, an eight voice polyphonic digital synthesiser, then followed hot on its heels the following year.

Finally, the Syntakt landed in 2022 as the baby of the bunch. This offering is a 12 track drum computer and synthesiser, which we scored 9/10 in our review due to its flexibility and functionality.

For this special reissue, Elektron has introduced a number of unique additions to the models. The instruments have each been hand-built in stainless steel, individually numbered and have laser-etched logos.

The faceplates have been brushed to give them their own unique finish, so that no two units look the same in appearance. The box they arrive in also contain e25 poster versions, and a “multiple decade-covering/greatest hits” sticker sheet. Interestingly, they also come with a special Remix Edition cassette tape, which features an hour of original music from the Elektron Team.

Take a closer look in the teaser video below:

Earlier this year, the Elektron Analogue Four Mk II was featured in our round up of the best polyphonic synths to buy in 2023. The four-voice analogue synth comes with a built-in sequencer, arpeggiator, and reverb, chorus and delay effects.

The e25 Remix Edition of the Syntakt is priced at $1,149, with the Digitakt and Digitone both coming in at $999. Find out more, and shop the range (including a special e25 Remix t-shirt) over at Elektron.