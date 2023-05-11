Superbooth 2023: Elektron’s Analog Heat +FX provides a wide colour palette of processing possibilities

Superbooth 2023: Elektron has unveiled its new fully tweakable dynamic sound processor, Anlog Heat +FX

The Swedish music instrument company has built on the original Analog Heat audio interface which offers multiple analogue distortions. The new update offers a wide range of digital effects, rearrangeable routine, and expanded modulation.

The processor offers eight stereo analogue distortion circuits, which is the same as the original Analog Heat. There are also seven filter types, two-band EQ and a noise gate.

Regarding digital effects, there is a new warble, alongside the classic chorus, delay, reverb, bit and sample rate reduction, and a compressor. There is also more options for customisation, such as the ability to use “bass focus”, where you can change the stereo field to mono at the chosen cross-over point.

Another new feature Is called flow, which allows users to reorder the effects to experiment and customise the signal flow. Once it has been created, it can then be saved into one of 512 preset slots.

The Analog Heat +FX offers expanded modulation. One option is to take the incoming sound and shape it into a modulation source using the envelope follower. Users can also further manipulate the three LFOs.

Regarding the device itself, it dons a pixel OLED screen, with MIDI in/out with DIN Sync out, and a variety of in and out jacks.

The Analog Heat +FX also comes with a power supply PSU-3c and an Elektron USB cable. It is currently retailing for $999.00.

For more information about Elektron’s Analog Heat +FX, you can visit Elektron.se.