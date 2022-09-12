Electro-Harmonix matches analogue to digital with the Big Muff Pi Hardware Plugin

It lets you process your audio tracks with analogue circuits for an authentic fuzz sound.

Guitar pedal builder Electro-Harmonix is bringing its iconic fuzz direct to DAWs in a unique guitar pedal that doubles as an outboard distortion effect, and triples as a USB interface.

The Big Muff Pi Hardware Plugin connects with USB and interfaces with a plugin that offers control over its parameters. Rather than emulate the sound of a Big Muff, it passes audio through the pedal’s analogue circuits, which were designed after a 1973 Violet Ram’s Head Big Muff, a coveted vintage model.

“Instead of software emulation, you have real clipping diodes, overdriving transistors, and nature itself colouring your sound,” reads a product description. “The analog circuit is pushed over the edge and loses control. The sound you hear is the natural warmth of electromagnetic chaos.”

The Big Muff Pi Hardware Plugin also works as a two-in, two-out USB audio interface with direct monitoring and a headphone level control. Users can record with, or without the fuzz effect engaged, though the interface connects only via a 1/4” input jack.

Though birthed from a guitar pedal, EHX suggests the Big Muff Pi Hardware Plugin will work just as well with drums, vocals, synths and loads more.

And on top of all that, the Big Muff Pi Hardware Plugin also works as a standalone pedal, with volume and sustain controls, as well as a Tone Wicker switch for shaping top-end bite and the ability to recall 10 presets via a footswitch.

Have a listen at the Big Muff Pi Hardware Plugin in action below:

Available at $328.90, the Big Muff Pi Hardware plugin is powered by an included 9V power supply or via its USB 2.0 port.

As mentioned by EHX, this marks a new category of product for the brand, and it remains to be seen if we’ll see more of its pedals come in this form.

Learn more at ehx.com