Dyson’s noise-cancelling and air-purifying headphones are set for release in 2023

Dyson, the brand behind top developments in household appliances and haircare, has now set its sights on the music industry and will release the world’s first pair of air-purifying headphones, named the Dyson Zone.

Dyson announced earlier this year that it would be venturing into the music world and developing state-of-the-art headphones that help fight pollution. However, despite rumours speculating that the concept was merely a hoax in time for April Fools Day, it turns out that the product has in fact gone ahead – with the world’s first air-purifying headphones set to be released next month.

Available from January 2023, the headphones will launch in China before hitting the rest of the world. This follows six years of development and a recent trial which proved successful in Beijing.

The Dyson Zone headphones consist of “industry-leading” noise cancelling technology, according to the brand, as well as incorporating powerful speakers and ultra-low distortion levels.

From this basic design, a wearable purifier can be attached and sits over the user’s nose and mouth.

The first of its kind, Dyson states that the air filtering system is able to capture up to 99 per cent of particle pollution from surrounding areas and can even adapt the levels of purification to suit a user’s individual preference.

While the developers are eager to stress that the device is ineffective at preventing the spread of COVID-19, the launch does seem appealing for its ability to withdraw particles of pollen, dust and bacteria out of the air.

Could this be ideal for DJs all too familiar with the conditions of poorly ventilated dance floors? Or perhaps London Underground commuters hoping for a cleaner tube ride?

The price of the headphones has not yet been revealed, however, the brand has confirmed that the headphones will have over 50 hours of battery life – very impressive when compared to pre-existing favourites. It is worth noting though, this does drop dramatically when the air purifying feature is switched on.

Find out more at Dyson.