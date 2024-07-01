DC Snares: Plugin Boutique unveils the “ultimate snare construction kit”

Now available at an introductory price of $29/£29.

Plugin Boutique has unveiled DC Snares, a new virtual instrument designed by multi-award-winning producer and musician Davide Carbone.

The new kit is aimed at replicating Carbone’s design process and sounds, and promises to “simplify your workflow” while adding “serious impact to your productions”.

With hundreds of custom-made onboard sounds, a purpose-built synth engine, and an in-built randomiser, the plugin allows you to create unique and powerful snares with ease.

At the heart of DC Snares is its four-slot sample layering system, which provides endless possibilities for sound creation. The plugin comes loaded with 684 internal samples curated by Carbone himself, covering not just snares but also kicks, cymbals, and various percussion sounds. This vast library is complemented by hundreds of main presets, that range from Simple and Electronic to Acoustic and Cinematic categories.

One of DC Snares’ standout features is the randomiser, which generates new combinations for all four sample slots at the touch of a button — perfect for overcoming those pesky creative blocks. It is also able to auto-generate names based on content.

Next, the plugin’s powerful envelope section allows for precise control over pitch and amplitude modulation for each layer. Users can copy and paste envelope settings across slots for a cohesive sound, and assign modulation envelopes to various parameters for extensive sound design possibilities. Real-time waveform updates, meanwhile, provide visual feedback when adjusting envelopes and internal effects.

The plugin also features a bespoke snare-oriented rearrangeable effect chain, including modules such as the ‘Sizzler’, ‘Transient Shaper’ and ‘Resonator’. The ‘Sizzler’ effect, in particular, is a “world first” that replicates how a room responds to a snare’s rattle.

In terms of sequencing, DC Snares features an internal sequencer engine designed to make playing and programming snare rolls intuitive and fun. Users can perform pitch-able triplet rolls, straight divisions, or play snares chromatically.

DC Snares is available in VST3, AAX, and Standalone formats for Windows and Mac. You can get it at an introductory price of $29/ £29 (U.P.$49/ £49) until 31 July 2024.

Learn more at Plugin Boutique.