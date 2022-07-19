CubuSynth’s Engine is a dual analogue oscillator with controllable chaos modulation

The release is the brand’s biggest and most intriguing module yet.

German audio brand CubuSynth may be a small, boutique Eurorack manufacturer, but the release of its esoteric dual analogue VCO, Engine, may just put the two-person team on the map.

Engine is a dual analogue oscillator that boasts a host of intriguing functions. It’s based on the classic CEM3340 chip – found in vintage Oberheim and Sequential synths – with all four classic waveforms and dedicated outputs but features some unique elements to make it stand out from the Eurorack crowd.

Able to function as either two independent VCOs or as a complex FM oscillator, Engine not only embeds four different waveshapes but also comes sporting a wavefolder, allowing you to shape the oscillator in various directions.

Linear and exponential frequency modulation come as standard, as does pulse-width modulation, and all three can be controlled with potentiometers. Meanwhile, the incorporation of a switch for hard and soft synchronisation on both oscillators means that Engine opens up countless creative possibilities and shaping options.

However, the most notable feature of the latest unit is the new Chaos Engine Circuit, which creates unorthodox, semi-random voltages. Controllable via a large central knob or through an external clock input, this circuit within the oscillator provides unpredictable, complex modulations that open up a host of new potential sounds. An on-board slider lets you adjust how the Chaos Engine functions and to effortlessly generate exciting, unique harmonies.

For hooking up Engine to your other modular gear, CubuSynth has included two 1/V oct inputs, individual waveform outputs and CV inputs.

Engine is available now at €399 for an assembled model, although DIY kits, special components and isolated aspects are also available. Elsewhere in the CubuSynth modular catalogue is an ADSR envelope, a dual vintage VCA and an attenuation module.

Find out more on cubusynth.com.