Play your vinyl records vertically using CoolGeek’s VS-01 turntable

The unique retro design lets you see your record as it plays

Danish brand CoolGeek has unveiled the VS-01, an innovative new turntable which plays vinyl records vertically.

The launch is being backed on fundraising site, Kickstarter, and has already surpassed its original goal of $5,000 coming in at a much larger sum of $66,654 instead at the time of writing.

According to a press release (via DJ Mag), the turntable can play both 33 and 45 rpm records, and has been created using “state-of-the-art closed-loop control technology”. It features a “high-end, high wind Danish needle head”, carbon fibre tonearm and Bluetooth connectivity.

“VS-01 integrates Nordic modernity style and classic feelings to adopt Danish stylus head (Ortofon OM 5E), paying tribute to the golden age of vinyl, and creates a record player with visual freshness and professional sound quality for you,” says CoolGeek.

“That crisp yet crackling vinyl sound is one of the most appealing aspects of a vintage record player. But we believe another fascinating component is the vinyl artwork itself. That’s why, instead of creating a generic flattop design, we’ve chosen to erect the turntable and put your records in full view.”

The turntable is available in four colour ways, which are Viridian, Cherry Pink, Saddle and Ivory White.

Orders are estimated to ship in March, and you can pledge $599 now on Kickstarter to get your hands on one before prices rise to $899. You can also find out more about the CoolGeek brand at CoolGeekDesign.com.