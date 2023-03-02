Doctor Mix made a VST synth using ChatGPT – and you can download it for free

The producer asked the AI program to write the source code and then, with the help of Martinic, turned it into an actual product

YouTuber, musician and synthesist Doctor Mix has created a VST plugin instrument using the power of AI tool ChatGPT.

Showcased in a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, the Italian-British musician, real name Claudio Passavanti, asks ChatGPT if it knows what a VST instrument is which, of course, it does. He asks it what the steps are for making one himself, before requesting the AI tool to generate the necessary code needed to create a basic virtual instrument. Passavanti even journeys out to a group of plugin experts in Amsterdam to get the code translated into sound.

In the video, uploaded 28 February, using ChatGPT’s natural language processing capabilities, Doctor Mix commands ChatGPT to advise him on which coding framework he should use to build the instrument, before landing on WDL-OL.

In a spectacular – and pretty terrifying – moment in the video, the YouTuber then asks ChatGPT to create the source code that could be given to developers to create a unique synth sound. It does so, with Passavanti responding, “No way! It’s so beautiful!”

However, the robots aren’t all that clever, it seems! (phew) As you’d expect, both Doctor Mix and ChatGPT come into some issues with error codes appearing on the screen, so he decides to take the VST’s source code to an instrument plugin developer called Martinic in Amsterdam.

At Martinic, he sends the code over to a developer, who adds MIDI code. In the video, you’ll see that they’re then able to play the sinewave created via ChatGPT on a MIDI keyboard.

Martinic and Doctor Mix have gone on to officially launch the plugin, entitled Doctor Mix AI Synth. It’s a basic synthesizer, as you’d expect, but has ADSR and filter controls and the option to save presets.

The plugin, Doctor Mix AI Synth, is now available to download for free at martinic.com.